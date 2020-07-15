Tiger Woods ready to golf after five-month break

We have a Tiger Woods sighting. From a remote location somewhere in Dublin, Ohio, golf’s elusive lord appeared for a few moments before a green Memorial Tournament backdrop and provided proof of life.

For the first time in five months, Woods will return to a competitive golf setting that doesn’t include anyone who has thrown for at least 70,000 yards in the NFL.

Paired with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka on Thursday in the first round of the Memorial, he will be greeted by a gallery of none, playing in a kind of shattering quiet. Meanwhile, the golf world watches raptly from afar, the coronavirus having turned us all into disconnected voyeurs.