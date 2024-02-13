 | Tue, Feb 13, 2024
Title game thriller sets US ratings record

Super Bowl LVIII, an overtime classic in which the Kansas City Chiefs secured their third title in five years, was the most-watched program in U.S. television history, according to ratings services. As many was 202 million Americans watched at least part of the game.

Sports

February 13, 2024 - 1:31 PM

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

The longest Super Bowl game will also go down as the most-watched program in U.S. television history.

According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco on Sunday night averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. That shattered last year’s mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City’s last-play victory over Philadelphia and is a 7% increase.

The game was televised by CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision and streamed on Paramount+ as well as the NFL’s digital platforms.

