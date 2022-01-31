 | Mon, Jan 31, 2022
KC’s tomahawk flop

After leading 21-3, the Chiefs lost the lead and a trip to the Super Bowl in the second half to the new look Cincinnati Bengals and star QB Joe Burrow.

By

Sports

January 31, 2022 - 9:33 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball after a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs lost 27-24, to the Bengals. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they’d rather forget.

Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati.

In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league’s most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the second half. The Bengals took advantage of Kansas City’s many mistakes to dig out of a 21-3 hole, force overtime and watch Evan McPherson drill a 31-yard field goal for a 27-24 victory, giving the long-downtrodden franchise its first conference championship in 33 years.

