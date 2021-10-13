Top Billings

 | Wed, Oct 13, 2021
Allen Community College's Elka Billings — who starred as a runner at Iola and Crest high schools — has a nifty feather in her cap. She is the reigning NJCAA Division II female cross country athlete of the week.

October 13, 2021 - 10:49 AM

Allen Community College runner Elka Billings (26) has been named NJCAA female cross country athlete of the week. Also photographed behind Billings are Allen’s Rachel Bycroft and McKenna Esfeld. Photo by Vince DeGrado

One Allen Community College athlete has been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association as a National Athlete of the Week.

After a great performance at the Fort Hays Open, Lady Red Devil Elka Billings has been named the NJCAA Division II female Cross-Country Athlete of the Week. 

Billings finished third in the Women’s Black 5-kilometer race,   leading Allen to a sixth-place team result in the event. Billings was the top junior college runner at the event. The event was divided by school size, with the black division including the smaller schools.

