Top MLB teams maintain standings

(AP) — The morning of June 26, the Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies were on pace for 107 wins. The New York Yankees were on pace for 104, and the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers for an even 100.

Those five teams still have the top records in the game, but since then, they’ve all dealt with stretches of mediocrity. Now Cleveland has baseball’s best record but is on pace for only 98 wins. The Guardians are the only team left with a winning percentage above .600.

Perhaps it was only a matter of time before regression arrived, but it’s been jarring to see so many teams at the top struggle. Here’s a look at the challenges they’ve faced.

Cleveland Guardians

The Slump: 16-18 in their last 34 games

The Problems: Cleveland recently went on a five-game winning streak, so let’s not overstate the extent of this downturn. Still, the Guardians’ run differential of minus-22 over the last 34 games suggests some issues. They’ve averaged only 3.71 runs per game over that span as their hitting with runners in scoring position — a major reason for their success — has slipped.

Why They Can Bounce Back: Emmanuel Clase, Hunter Gaddis, Cade Smith and Tim Herrin — who have combined for 208 relief appearances this year — all have ERAs under 2.00. We’ve seen some regression from Cleveland, but that quartet has remained strong.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Slump: 4-12 in their last 16 games

The Problems: When Philadelphia lost to Oakland 18-3 on July 14 it seemed like a bit of a fluke, but the Phillies haven’t looked right since. In the last 16 games, Philadelphia’s bullpen has an ERA of 7.13, and the Phillies lost All-Star left-hander Ranger Suárez to the injured list due to back problems.

Why They Can Bounce Back: Well, Philadelphia gave its bullpen a bit of an makeover, trading Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto and adding Carlos Estévez and Tanner Banks. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola remain solid at the top of the rotation.

Baltimore Orioles

The Slump: 18-21 in their last 39 games

The Problems: Injuries have caught up to the pitching staff, and star catcher Adley Rutschman hit .132 in July.

Why They Can Bounce Back: The Orioles made some additions to the rotation and bullpen at the trade deadline, but the big spark of late has come from top prospect Jackson Holliday, who is back from the minors for his second stint with Baltimore this year. Holliday struggled mightily at the plate back in April, but in his five games since returning, he’s 7 for 18 with two home runs.