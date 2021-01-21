Top-ranked Labette thumps ACC women

The last time a swarm of birds wreaked this much havoc, it may have been part of a Hitchcock film.

The Labette Cardinals — the nation’s top-ranked NJCAA-II women’s team — made life miserable for Allen Community College’s women Wednesday, blasting their way to a 46-16 halftime lead and not looking back in an 86-38 victory.

Wednesday’s tilt was the season-opener for both teams, after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start from early November.