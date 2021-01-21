Menu Search Log in

Top-ranked Labette thumps ACC women

Allen Community College's women, playing only freshmen Wednesday, ran into a buzzsaw of Cardinals in an 86-38 defeat. Wednesday's tilt was the long-awaited season-opener for both teams.

By

Sports

January 21, 2021 - 9:08 AM

Allen Community College’s Adji Mbaye goes up for a basket in the Red Devil women’s season-opener Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The last time a swarm of birds wreaked this much havoc, it may have been part of a Hitchcock film.

The Labette Cardinals — the nation’s top-ranked NJCAA-II women’s team —  made life miserable for Allen Community College’s women Wednesday, blasting their way to a 46-16 halftime lead and not looking back in an 86-38 victory.

Wednesday’s tilt was the season-opener for both teams, after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start from early November.

Related
September 24, 2019
August 28, 2014
January 23, 2012
February 25, 2010
Trending