 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
U.S. Open an uncertainy on and off course 

Uncertainty off the course. Uncertainty on it. The U.S. Open is fixing to tee off into uncharted territory, with the golf world perplexed by the recent shakeup-makeup between Saudi golf interests and the PGA Tour and 156 of the sport’s best players taking on a course hardly anyone has seen.

By

Sports

June 15, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 18th tee surrounded by a gallery of fans during the first round of the U.S. Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in La Jolla, Calif. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS)

Pretty much every question heading into the 123rd playing of America’s national championship dealt with one or the other of those issues. Los Angeles Country Club is a beautiful mystery, the first course in LA to host the Open in 75 years.

