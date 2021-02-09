Unranked KU dumps Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — It took the end of a record 231 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 for Kansas to play like a ranked team again.

After falling out of the poll for the first time since February 2009 earlier in the day, the Jayhawks leaned on big man David McCormack and a defense that forced No. 23 Oklahoma State into 19 turnovers to roll to a 78-66 victory Monday night.

“Everybody has pride,” the Jayhawks’ Marcus Garrett said, “and seeing that? It just gave us some extra fire.”