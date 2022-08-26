 | Fri, Aug 26, 2022
Unvaxxed Djokovic out of US Open; cannot enter country

Novak Djokovic announced Thursday he will not compete in the upcoming U.S. Open because he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19. International players must be vaccinated in order to gain entry.

August 26, 2022 - 2:22 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand against fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 1, 2022, in London. Photo by (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

