 | Thu, Mar 31, 2022
Viva Las Vegas: F1 adds third U.S. stop to include Vegas Strip

Formula One has announced a third U.S. race in 2023, this one around the famed Las Vegas Strip. The series last raced in Vegas in 1981 and 1982.

March 31, 2022 - 1:54 PM

The F1 racing series will add a stop in Las Vegas in 2023. Photo by Pixabay.com

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s been 40 years since Formula One last ventured into Sin City for back-to-back Las Vegas races staged in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel.

The European-headquartered series raced in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, then packed up with little incentive to return. Then came new ownership, slick marketing, a Netflix docuseries and a historic championship battle that all helped F1 explode in popularity throughout the United States.

The U.S. will be the only country on the 2023 calendar to host three F1 races in one season following Wednesday’s announcement of a Saturday night race down the famed Las Vegas Strip. F1 has raced at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas, since 2012, and in May it will make its debut in Miami.

