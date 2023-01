The War on 54 tournament wrapped up last Friday with several area athletes named to the All-Tournament Teams.

Cherryvale was crowned the champion on both the boys and girls sides of the bracket. Iola’s boys came in second place while Iola’s girls finished the tournament in seventh.

The boys All-Tournament First Team consisted of Iola’s Mac Leonard and Eli Adams, Cherryvale’s Stetson Hamper-Schaffer and Brock Robertson and Anderson County’s Caden Register.