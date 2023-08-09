Why Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie changed numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie was 13 when his second-oldest brother, Tyler, died from what he calls a heart complication.

“Out of nowhere,” he said in an interview with The Kansas City Star on Monday at the team’s Missouri Western State training camp. “He was sick for two weeks. And then I just woke up, and he was gone.”

The inconceivable loss of a dedicated brother, a brother who pointed the way and looked over him, left McDuffie in shock and feeling he had entered a “black hole.”