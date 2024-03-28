‘Why not us?’ asks KC pitcher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before relief pitcher Will Smith sprouted into what he jokingly calls a “rabbit’s foot” good-luck charm, he long wondered if he was exactly the opposite: cursed never to play in any World Series, much less become the first player to win three in a row for three different franchises.

Before he earned his abiding sense of “why not us?” — as he’s touting in his return to the Royals entering opening day on Thursday — Smith had considered that he was the common denominator in a “why me?” sequence of exasperating almosts.

When the Royals traded him to Milwaukee for outfielder Nori Aoki after the 2013 season, after all, they immediately proceeded to the next two World Series and won it in 2015.