ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley Junior High feasted on some early scoring opportunities Tuesday, racing to an 18-5 lead over St. Paul.

The Wildcats didn’t look back from there, taking home a 45-18 win to wrap up the pre-Thanksgiving portion of the schedule.

Kaden McVey was a monster in the early going, pouring in 18 points by halftime as MV raced to a 34-11 lead. McVey wound up with 20 points, playing only sparingly after intermission.