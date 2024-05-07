Wildcat streak hits 10 to wrap up regular season

MELVERN — Marmaton Valley High’s remarkable baseball resurgence continued Friday.

The Wildcats, who were unable to field enough players for a team as recently as 2020, ended their 2024 regular season campaign on a 10-game winning streak.

The Wildcats began the year going 0-7, and improved to 14-10 with 10-4 and 17-3 victories over Marais des Cygnes Valley.

Daniel Fewins spearheaded Marmaton Valley’s quick start Friday against the Trojans. His two-run single helped push the Wildcats ahead 4-0. That served as a precursor to Fewins’s three-run home run in the top of the fifth, extending the lead to 8-2, giving him five RBIs on the day.

He was hardly the only hitting star.

Kele Michael doubled twice, while Brayden Lawson added a pair of singles. Garrett Morrison chipped in with a double. Marmaton Valley HIgh’s Brevyn Campbell, left, takes a lead off third base Monday in front of head coach Adam Borth. Photo by Curt Drake / MVHS

Fewins also handled the bulk of the pitching duties, striking out seven over four innings. He surrendered eight hits and three earned runs.

Dominic Smith came on in relief, tossing two shutout innings, limiting the Trojans to a single hit with three strikeouts.

LAWSON picked up the long-ball baton in Game 2. His three-run blast in the second inning gave Marmaton Valley a 6-0 lead.

Marais des Cygnes Valley pared the deficit to 6-2 before the Wildcats put the game away for good with a five-run fifth inning. Ty Lord had the big blow in a six-run seventh inning, driving in two with a double.

That was more than enough for Morrison, who pitched a complete game, scattering eight hits over seven innings with a strikeout. Marmaton Valley High’s Daniel Fewins rounds first base Monday at Marais des Cygnes Valley. Photo by Curt Drake / MVHS

Brevyn Campbell went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to pace the offense. Lawson went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Lord and Fewins each had a single and double. Smith singled twice. Morrison and Mason Ferguson also singled. Chris Ferguson and Andie Carr both scored runs.

THE victories clinched the third seed for the upcoming Class 2-1A Regional Tournament, which opens Friday at home against Erie (6-14). The winner will advance to next week’s semifinal round against either Uniontown (12-7) or Yates Center (5-15) at PIttsburg, the host site for the semifinal and final rounds.