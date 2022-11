YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls and boys basketball teams each earned a split Monday at Yates Center.

In girls action, the MVJH A team dropped a 20-12 decision. Addisyn Drake scored eight and Taylen Blevins scored four for Marmaton Valley.

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley’s B team prevailed, 6-2, in two quarters. Blevins, Emma Louk and Emma Michael each had two points for MV.