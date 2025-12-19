Wildcats edge Lady Lancers in thriller

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls picked up a hard-fought win over rival Crest Middle School Thursday.

The Wildcats overcame a scoreless second quarter, thanks to a stingy defense, and pulled in a 19-18 win.

Gaby Tholen and Kloie Snavely scored six points each for Marmaton Valley, while Kimbree Dawn scored four, Zoey Endicott had two and Ellie Stinnett one. It was Stinnett’s free throw with under a minute left that pushed MV on top for good, as the Wildcats withstood a late Lady Lancer offensive possession to seal the win.

Klaire Nilges paced the Crest A team with six points, followed by Sadie Ramsey with five, Kross Jones with four and Aidynn Edgerton with three.

IN B Team action, the Lancers prevailed, 26-9.

Nicole Bain, Mackenzie Carter and Aubrey Ellington each scored eight for the Lancers. Addison Stewart chipped in with two.

Snavely had seven and Emily Heskett two for the Wildcats.

Marmaton Valley is idle until traveling to Jayhawk-Linn Jan. 12. Crest resumes play Jan. 8 at Southern Coffey County.

