Wildcats maul St. Paul, 54-8, for second TRL win

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Wildcats may have made it to their homecoming dance a little early following Friday’s mercy-rule of the St. Paul Indians.

A 26-yard touchdown by junior quarterback Gavin Busteed, followed by a Busteed run for a 2-point conversion, brought Friday’s Three Rivers League contest to a close early as the Wildcats bested the Indians 54-8.

With St. Paul struggling to stop the run, the Wildcats needed only five completed passes for 28 yards. They picked up the rest of their 300 yards on the ground. Busteed had a hat-trick performance with…