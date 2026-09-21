 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
Menu Search Log in

Wildcats maul St. Paul, 54-8, for second TRL win

The Yates Center Wildcats' win Friday sets up a showdown for the top spot in the Three Rivers League this Friday against the Oswego Indians.

By

Sports

September 21, 2026 - 4:22 PM

Senior linebacker Jeremiah Jones (55) and junior defensive back Marcus Cummings (5) stop Crest sophomore Envy Oberbeck (6) during the season opener. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Wildcats may have made it to their homecoming dance a little early following Friday’s mercy-rule of the St. Paul Indians.

A 26-yard touchdown by junior quarterback Gavin Busteed, followed by a Busteed run for a 2-point conversion, brought Friday’s Three Rivers League contest to a close early as the Wildcats bested the Indians 54-8.

With St. Paul struggling to stop the run, the Wildcats needed only five completed passes for 28 yards. They picked up the rest of their 300 yards on the ground. Busteed had a hat-trick performance with…

Related
September 14, 2026
September 8, 2026
January 23, 2026
September 22, 2025
Most Popular