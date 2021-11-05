MVJH hoops compete at Cherokee

CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High boys basketball split a pair of games on the road Thursday against Southeast. The Wildcats A team lost 41-14. The B team won 21-16.

The A team started slowly, only scoring three points in the first quarter.

“The A team needs to calm down and play within themselves,” said head coach Byron Marshall. “We started to do this late in the game, but we need to do this at the beginning of the game. We got better last night and I am looking forward to the season.”