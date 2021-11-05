 | Fri, Nov 05, 2021
MVJH hoops compete at Cherokee

Marmaton Valley Junior High basketball traveled to Cherokee for the second games of the season.

The Wildcats went 1-3 on the night. The boys B team got the lone win.

November 5, 2021 - 2:11 PM

CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High boys basketball split a pair of games on the road Thursday against Southeast. The Wildcats A team lost 41-14. The B team won 21-16.

The A team started slowly, only scoring three points in the first quarter.

“The A team needs to calm down and play within themselves,” said head coach Byron Marshall. “We started to do this late in the game, but we need to do this at the beginning of the game. We got better last night and I am looking forward to the season.”

