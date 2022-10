HARTFORD — Marmaton Valley High’s Brayden Lawson rushed for 245 yards and six touchdowns and threw for another score Friday as the Wildcats fended off a pesky Hartford squad, 52-46.

“He’s a great passer, but he’s also a tank to tackle,” Wildcat head coach Max Mickunas said of his sophomore quarterback.

The Wildcats overcame struggles late in the first half that allowed Hartford to rebound from a 26-8 deficit and tie the score at intermission.