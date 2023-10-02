 | Mon, Oct 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Wildcats steamroll Hartford

Marmaton Valley made quick work of Hartford at home Friday, winning an 80-22 ballgame at halftime. The Wildcats scored five touchdowns through the air six more touchdowns on the ground.

By

Sports

October 2, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Marmaton Valley’s Tyler Lord makes a touchdown catch against Hartford. Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley steamrolled Hartford at home Friday, 80-22. 

The Wildcats (4-1) forced three turnovers and went for five touchdown passes and six touchdown runs total. Brayden Lawson tossed all five of the touchdown passes while Dre Ellis ran in a team-high four touchdowns, out of his five total.  

“I think our physicality with our blocking and our running were key,” Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas said. “Our offensive line made a lot of holes and made it easier. They just didn’t want to tackle Brayden and Dre, those guys ran hard.”

Related
September 25, 2023
September 5, 2023
October 3, 2022
September 20, 2021
Most Popular