Wildcats steamroll Hartford

MORAN — Marmaton Valley steamrolled Hartford at home Friday, 80-22.

The Wildcats (4-1) forced three turnovers and went for five touchdown passes and six touchdown runs total. Brayden Lawson tossed all five of the touchdown passes while Dre Ellis ran in a team-high four touchdowns, out of his five total.

“I think our physicality with our blocking and our running were key,” Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas said. “Our offensive line made a lot of holes and made it easier. They just didn’t want to tackle Brayden and Dre, those guys ran hard.”