Wildcats steamroll past Northeast

ARMA — Marmaton Valley High’s air express continues to produce some big numbers.

The Wildcats scored five touchdowns on nine completions as they steamrolled past host Northeast, 50-0, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Sophomore Cooper Scharff had 139 yards on four catches, three of which went for touchdowns.

Marmaton Valley quarterback, senior Brayden Lawson, was 9 of 16 through the air, for 197 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried four times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Jaedon Granere had four catches for 39 yards and two more scores. Brevyn Campbell added a 19-yard catch. Scharff rushed once for eight yards.

Todd Stevenson paced the Wildcat defense with seven tackles, followed by Lawson with six and Scharff with five.

Marmaton Valley will host Reno County Homeschool this Friday for homecoming. The Sabres (3-0) are coming off a 64-42 win at Fairfield.