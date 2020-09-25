Menu Search Log in

Wildcats sweep past Oswego, Sedan

Sports

September 25, 2020 - 3:03 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere returns a serve in a match last week in Humboldt.

Marmaton Valley capped a 3-0 night on the court, defeating visiting Oswego twice and Sedan in a three-set thriller.

