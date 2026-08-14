 | Fri, Aug 14, 2026
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Wildcats, Titans release schedules

Marmaton Valley and Southern Coffey County released their fall sports schedules, but MVHS' football jamboree may garner more attention then usual with three participating teams recently dropping down to eight-man football.

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Sports

August 14, 2026 - 3:44 PM

Cooper Scharff, MVHS running back, drives for the end zone against Frankfort Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

With the first day of practice slated for Monday, Marmaton Valley High School and Southern Coffey County High School finalized their early slate of opponents for their football, volleyball and cross country teams. 

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats seem in no hurry to open the preseason with no slated activities listed until 11 days after the start of practice. The Wildcats will give a trio of future Three Rivers League opponents their first taste of action and eight-man football when they visit Moran Aug. 28 for the Marmaton Valley High School Jamboree. 

Dropping…

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