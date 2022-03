UNIONTOWN — For more than a quarter, Yates Center High was able to slow Southeast’s lighting fast transition game to a crawl.

The Wildcats were content to work the ball around the perimeter for minutes at a time, hoping to prompt an eventual defensive breakdown.

Heck, it took 4 minutes for Yates Center to even attempt its first field goal. (It was successful, by the way, and Jack King’s bucket put the Wildcats on top 2-0 midway through the first quarter.)