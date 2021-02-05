Yates Center girls prevail over Southeast High

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s girls cranked up their defensive intensity and pulled out a win Thursday, despite struggling mightily on the offensive end.
The Wildcats trailed 7-1 after one quarter, then proceeded to limit visiting Southeast High to six points the rest of the way.
By the time the dust settled, Yates Center had secured its third straight victory, 20-13.
