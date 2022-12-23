Wilson hits milestone as KU knocks off Harvard

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54 on Thursday night.

The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24.

“I was not pleased with Jalen tonight,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “He didn’t guard his man and he didn’t move the ball. He kind of stood. But he’s a stud. He closed the game out the way winners close games out. There’s 35 minutes of game that’s really important, but the last five matter more than anything else. He played like an All-American in the last five minutes.”