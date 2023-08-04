 | Fri, Aug 04, 2023
Wilt Chamberlain 1972 jersey to draw over $4M at auction

Collectibles broker Sotheby’s expects Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey to sell for more than $4 million in an upcoming auction. Sotheby’s calls the jersey Chamberlain wore in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Knicks the most valuable piece of his memorabilia ever to appear on the market. 

August 4, 2023 - 2:26 PM

The 'Championship Clinching' jersey worn by Wilt Chamberlain in the 1972 NBA Finals is displayed at Sotheby's Auction House in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 1, 2023. The jersey is estimated at $4 million. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Collectibles broker Sotheby’s expects Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey to sell for more than $4 million in an upcoming auction.

Sotheby’s calls the jersey Chamberlain wore in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Knicks the most valuable piece of his memorabilia ever to appear on the market. The current record sale for a Chamberlain sports memorabilia item is $1.79 million in June 2023. It was for a jersey worn his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Online bidding will run from August 28 to September 27.

