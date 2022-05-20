Witherspoon heads to Dodge City

DODGE CITY — Humboldt native Brad Witherspoon has been named head coach of the Dodge City Community College men’s basketball program.

Witherspoon worked last year as head coach as Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa. There, in his first season at the program’s helm, Witherspoon guided the team to a 21-8 record and the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference title.

“Brad brings a great background with him to Dodge City Community College,” Dodge City athletic director Jacob Ripple said in an article featured on the DCCC website. “He has great experience in the Jayhawk Conference as an assistant and knows what it takes to win the conference. We are excited to get Brad and Emily to campus and get started shaping the program in the mold that he wants.”