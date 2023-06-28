 | Wed, Jun 28, 2023
Women’s soccer league gaining momentum

There's a youth movement going on in the National Women's Soccer League. Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the league right out of high school. She's so talented she earned a spot on the U.S. team that will play in this summer's World Cup.

Kylie Strom (right) and the Pride, who fell to Sophie Schmidt and host Houston on June 3, didn't fare much better in Saturday night's NWSL defeat at North Carolina. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

When Olivia Moultrie was just 13, her family moved from California to Oregon so she could train with the Portland Thorns.

The National Women’s Soccer League had a rule at the time that all players had to be at least 18, so Moultrie could only practice with the team. On game days, she watched the Thorns from afar.

She wasn’t happy with the situation and did something about it, successfully suing two years ago for the right to play and paving the way for a youth movement in the NWSL that will likely grow as talented players see a path toward a professional career that doesn’t include playing in college.

