OSWEGO — If it wasn’t for the second quarter the Yates Center Wildcats likely would have come out on top against the Oswego Indians on Tuesday.

Instead the Wildcats managed only two points in that disappointing quarter, creating a gap too big to overcome in a 53-42 loss

Emmett Britain tipped things off for the Wildcats offensively when he sank a pair of three’s while Emmit George banked in a couple of layups.