The Yates Center High boys and girls both fell in the first round of their Class 1A-I substate playoff games on Thursday and Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-16) played a tight game with Madison and kept their offense in check the entire game in a 31-22 loss. The Yates Center girls (3-18) struggled to keep Rosalia Flint Hills away from the basket in their 63-29 loss.

Yates Center boys