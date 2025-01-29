Yates Center prevails over Altoona-Midway, 48-29

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s boys ended their home tilt with a 17-1 run over visiting Altoona-Midway Tuesday, turning a hard-fought battle into a 48-29 victory.

“In the fourth quarter I saw a team I haven’t seen all year,” Wildcat head coach Lane Huffman said. “We hustled to the ball, rebounded, and did every little thing needed to win.

“I was proud of that fourth quarter,” he continued. “That was 100% due to the five guys doing their job and giving the team everything they had.”

Yates Center trailed by a point after one quarter moving ahead 20-17 at halftime and 31-28 after three quarters.

Ben Cook led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points. Jarrett Birk and Jeremiah Jones added 10 points each. Evan McVey and Marcus Cummings chipped in with five apiece. Gavin Busteed and Keagan Tadlock scored four and two, respectively.

“We still need to assess the turnover situation,” Huffman said. “We give up the ball unforced a little too much. But this was a great league win, and something to build on going forward.”

Yates Center’s girls made a clean sweep on the night, picking up a 34-27 victory. No other details were available.

THE WILDCAT boys are at Chetopa Friday. Both teams travel to Oswego next Tuesday.