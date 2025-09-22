 | Mon, Sep 22, 2025
Yates Center rallies to win thriller

Yates Center's Wildcats overcame a 12-point deficit to knock off host St. Paul, 30-28, on Friday, giving the team its first win of 2025.

September 22, 2025 - 3:37 PM

Marcus Cummings, Yates Center running back, breaks lose during a game earlier this season against Crest. Cummings rushed for 184 yards Friday against the St. Paul Indians. Register file photo

After facing some of the Three Rivers League’s best teams to open the season, the Yates Center Wildcats defeated St. Paul by a razor-thin margin, coming from behind to defeat the Indians 30-28 last Friday.

Facing a 12-point deficit after halftime, the Wildcats rallied for both their first victory of the season and their first league victory of 2025.

Sophomore running back Marcus Cummings made a massive impact last Friday, rushing for a team-leading 184 yards including a pair of touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Busteed came just short of matching Cummings in all-purpose yards after rushing for 85 yards and passing for 50, completing 4 of 15 attempts and a touchdown.

Junior receiver Evan McVey had a team-leading 64 yards on three catches and a touchdown, followed by Cook, who served as Yates Center’s Swiss Army knife last Friday. Along with an 11-yard catch, Cook also had a 31-yard completion and averaged 8 yards per carry out of the backfield. He was also second in tackles with three solo and four total.

Junior linebacker Jeremiah Jones also played like a man on a mission, racking up 15 tackles, nine solo, and three tackles for a loss. Senior linebacker Blake Morrison reached double-digits in tackles with 10, three for a loss, and three solo tackles. Along with leading the Wildcats in receptions, McVey had a team-leading seven tackles, five solo, and a fumble recovery.

With the win, the Wildcats improved to 1-2 and 1-2 in Three Rivers League play. They step away from Three Rivers League play next Friday to host the undefeated Madison Bulldogs, who enter Friday’s contest 3-0 with blowout victories over Lebo (51-20), Hartford (49-0), and most recently, Burlingame (42-26). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

