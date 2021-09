MELVERN — Yates Center High’s volleyball team went 1-1 on a pair of matches Monday, defeating Peabody Burns in straight sets, 25-22 and 25-21.

The Wildcats weren’t as successful against host Marais des Cygnes Valley, falling in three sets, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-23 in the thrilling tiebreaker.

The Wildcats don’t have long to fret about Monday’s split.