COLONY — The Yates Center High School volleyball team split a pair of matchups at Crest on Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats began their play by knocking off Southeast-Cherokee in two sets, 25-19 and 25-22.

“We had a few players in different spots on the floor and we made it work. We talk a lot about being flexible and doing your job no matter where you are,” said Yates Center head coach Carrie Cummings.