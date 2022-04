YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s softball team picked up two more dominating victories on its way to a lofty postseason seeding.

The Wildcats dispatched visiting Crest, 17-1 and 14-2, improving to 13-3 on the year. Crest falls to 4-12.

The Lady Lancers broke first into the scoring column when McKenna Hammond singled in Lindsey Godderz, but it didn’t take long for Yates Center to respond.