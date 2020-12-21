YC Wildcat boys come out with victory at Jayhawk-Linn

MOUND CITY — Yates Center High’s boys turned it on down the stretch to pull in a 44-38 victory over Jayhawk-Linn Friday.
The Wildcats trailed 26-23 after three quarters, but ended the game on a 21-12 outburst.
Sean Hurst led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, followed by Carter Burton with 11, Jack King with eight, Preston Hurst with six, Blake Audiss with three, Cash Cummings with two and Jayston Rice with one.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives