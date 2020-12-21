Menu Search Log in

YC Wildcat boys come out with victory at Jayhawk-Linn

Yates Center High’s boys turned it on down the stretch to pull in a 44-38 victory over Jayhawk-Linn Friday.

December 21, 2020 - 8:57 AM

MOUND CITY — Yates Center High’s boys turned it on down the stretch to pull in a 44-38 victory over Jayhawk-Linn Friday.

The Wildcats trailed 26-23 after three quarters, but ended the game on a 21-12 outburst.

Sean Hurst led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, followed by Carter Burton with 11, Jack King with eight, Preston Hurst with six, Blake Audiss with three, Cash Cummings with two and Jayston Rice with one.

