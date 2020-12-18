Menu Search Log in

Ballot initiatives let people bypass lawmakers

Politicians in the Kansas legislature hold all of the power right now. When their priorities and preferences don’t reflect the will of the people, Kansans have no power to directly intervene into the policy process.

December 18, 2020 - 2:44 PM

Political reform has been on my mind lately. I even considered writing this column about why Kansas should adopt ballot initiatives, also known as referendums or ballot measures. 

Patrick Miller

But let’s get real. The Kansas legislature probably won’t consent to giving average voters — you  —  that much power.  

Kansas is one of 24 states without initiatives. All of our neighboring states have initiatives, as do most western and Plains states.  

