Colony Church news

Ursula Billings read Joshua 1:1-9 scripture relating to Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon “Preparing to Cross the Jordan.” Followers of Christ must be strong and courageous, gaining energy from the past and pressing on to do His work. The history of the Church begins in the book of Acts where we can see how His followers were leaders in building the Church.

Noah Gordon gave the communion meditation. Noah told a story about a shepherd named David who raised a lamb from birth, cherishing it until the day came when it had to be sacrificed at the temple to cover a brother’s sin.

Lexy Langworthy led worship singing “Refiners Fire,” “Oceans,” “Cornerstone” and “Once Again.” The wilderness women spent the evening at Lynette Prasko’s in fellowship and also watched the movie “The Blind.”