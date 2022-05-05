Kansans to vote on abortion August 2

For now, the Kansas Constitution protects the right to an abortion because of a state Supreme Court decision.

But that could change in August, when voters decide on a constitutional amendment that would overturn that decision.

The vote is getting more attention this week because a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision was leaked, saying Roe v. Wade will be overturned, leaving decisions about abortion rights up to individual states. A final Supreme Court decision is expected this summer.