A look back in time – June 1970

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Menegay have sold their restaurant to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Wheeler of Olathe. Menegay’s downtown cafe has been operated by the Menegays for the past 23 years. They sold Menegay’s North, which they established sometime after their downtown operation became a success, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Purden. Mrs. Wheeler is the sister of Paul Purden. The Wheelers, a young couple, have had no prior experience in restaurant operation. Mrs. Menegay will stay in the cafe to assist them for at least a month.

Graduates of Neosho Falls High School will meet in Riverside Park for a reunion Saturday. They also will say farewell to their alma mater. The high school closed shop in May with its final graduating class. The community now becomes part of a larger unified school district serving parts of Allen and Woodson counties. At its closing, Neosho Falls High School was one of the oldest in the state, dating back to its founding in 1900.