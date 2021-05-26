A look back in time – May 1961

J. G. Meyers, president of Columbia Metal Products Co., Kansas City, has announced that the company is moving into the former armory in Riverside Park, and will open its first production line here next week. The Iola plant will manufacture aluminum primary windows, both for residential and commercial installations, single-hung windows and sliding glass doors. One of the main products of the local factory will be combination storm windows, screens and doors in a wide variety of sizes.

*****

Dr. Frank Lenski, health officer, and his secretary, Mrs. Jane Lane, submitted a tabulation of Iola’s outhouses or privies. Mrs. Lane reported 186 apparently still exist. Dr. Lenski added that some of these may be on a standby basis and not in daily use. However, it is now planned to eliminate all outdoor toilets under the provisions of the ordinance passed in 1960. The deadline for installing modern sanitary toilets is Aug. 1.