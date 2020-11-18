A look back in time- November 1980

November 1980

Dr. John Norton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Norton of Iola, who is a physicist at the national laboratories at Los Alamos, N.M., spoke to Iola Rotarians. Norton predicted the nuclear electric power plants will be necessary in the United States to prevent economic collapse during the next 30 years if oil and gas are in as short supply as current estimates indicate. He added that breeder reactors were “the only way to go.”

