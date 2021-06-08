 | Tue, Jun 08, 2021
It’s time for the Market

The three Allen County Farmers' Markets will offer a variety of goods and produce this week.

June 8, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Elizabeth and Rebecca Cunningham sell baked goods to a customer at the Allen County Farmers’ Market. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

It’s June and the temperatures are heating up. This week make sure you don’t forget to buy your produce and goods at any of the three Allen County Farmers’ Markets.

Tuesday’s market from 1 to 4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street, features hand-crafted items, fresh baked goods including cookies, pies, sweet breads, fresh produce such as, cabbage, green beans, green onions, lettuce, potatoes, radishes, pasture raised eggs and plant starts.

Thursday’s market begins at 5:30 p.m. on the square. Vendors will have fresh baked goods, along with beef, chicken, chicken and duck eggs, jams, and jellies, seasoning mixes, as wells as natural personal products and jewelry. The fresh produce your selection you will find includes cabbage, green beans, green onions, herbs, honey, kale, lettuce, micro greens, mizuna, mustard greens, radishes, spinach, potatoes, tomatoes as well as plant starts and hand-crafted wood items.

