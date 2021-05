The opening week of the Allen County Farmers’ Market brought a good turnout.

Today’s market is from 1 to 4 p.m. at 700 N. State St., Iola, with hand-crafted items, fresh-baked goods, and fresh produce such as, cabbage, green onions, and lettuce.

Thursday’s market begins at 5:30 on the Iola square. In addition to fresh-baked goods will be beef, chicken, pork, chicken and duck eggs, jams, and jellies, as wells as natural personal products.