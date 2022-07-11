 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Three Farmers Markets available

As always, the market accepts EBT, Debit cards and participates in the Double Up Food Bucks Program.

Tuesday, the Allen County Farmers Market is on State Street in Iola from 1 to 3 p.m. Vendors will have jam, jelly, jerky, embroidered crafts, soap, and seasoning mix. The fresh produce selection you will see is zucchini, onions, tomatoes, cabbage, and potatoes. There will also be sweet corn from Heck Farms across the street.

Thursday’s market on the Iola square is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and features live music by Matthew Korte. 

For produce, the market will have onions, zucchini, squash, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes, and sweet corn. Also available are jam, jelly, soap, seasonings, jerky, jewelry, embroidered crafts, pork, chicken, beef, and eggs.

