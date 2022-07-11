Three Farmers Markets available

Tuesday, the Allen County Farmers Market is on State Street in Iola from 1 to 3 p.m. Vendors will have jam, jelly, jerky, embroidered crafts, soap, and seasoning mix. The fresh produce selection you will see is zucchini, onions, tomatoes, cabbage, and potatoes. There will also be sweet corn from Heck Farms across the street.

Thursday’s market on the Iola square is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and features live music by Matthew Korte.

For produce, the market will have onions, zucchini, squash, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes, and sweet corn. Also available are jam, jelly, soap, seasonings, jerky, jewelry, embroidered crafts, pork, chicken, beef, and eggs.