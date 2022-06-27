Farmers Market to recognize military

The Allen County Farmers’ Market will be at State Street in Iola from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Vendors will have jam, jelly, jerky, embroidered crafts, soap, and seasoning mix. The fresh produce selection includes green beans, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and zucchini.

At Thursday’s market from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Iola Square, it’s Military Appreciation Night. If you are a current or former member of the military, you can come to the market tent for a gift certificate. For produce, you’ll find onions, cucumbers, zucchini, squash, green beans, potatoes, tomatoes, and corn. Also available are jam, jelly, soap, seasonings, jerky, necklaces, embroidered crafts, pork, chicken, beef, and eggs.

On Saturday, the market will be in Humboldt. Produce includes tomatoes, zucchini, potatoes, cucumbers, onions, and green beans. Also featured are jams, jellies, seasonings, jerky, and embroidered crafts.