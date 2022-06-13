Thursday’s Farmers Market to recognize First Responders

Tuesday’s Farmers Market is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Iola on South State Street. Fresh potatoes, onions, cabbage, zucchini, and green beans from Parker’s Greenhouse, as well as jam, jelly, soap, seasonings, jerky, necklaces, and embroidered crafts will be offered.

Thursday’s market is on the Iola square from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It will be First Responder Appreciation Night. Current first responders will be awarded gift certificates upon proof of their position.

Produce includes tomatoes, broccoli, beets, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, onions, and green beans. Meat includes pork, chicken, and beef. Other products include fresh baked goods, jellies, and hand crafts.