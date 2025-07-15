Carlyle Presbyterian

Steve Traw drew from 1 Peter 1:17-23 for Sunday’s message, “Precious Blood of Christ.” Verse 19 says “But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.” The Bible continually repeats the word blood to remind us of the sacrifice Christ made on our behalf. The three uses of the blood described in the Bible are:

• Sacrificial use of the blood. Without shedding of blood there is no oneness with God

• Cleansing of the blood to make it a perfect forgiveness.

• A covenant seal of the Lord’s shared blood.

Sins of man required Jesus to die on the cross, his blood rescued us from slavery. It was an act of grace and paid our ransom.

Songs this week were “People Need the Lord,” and “Then I met the Master.” The monthly church dinner is next Sunday, July 20, at noon in the Fellowship Hall. The food pantry would like donations of non-perishable items to be donated.